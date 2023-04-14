Waldorf Man Arrested After Violating Protective Order and Assaulting Officers, Released by Judge Three Days Later

On Friday, April 7, 2023, at 8:02 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Charter Oak Drive in Waldorf for the report of a man at the address who was violating a final protective order.

When officers arrived, the suspect, Bryant Michael Thompson, 42, of Waldorf, was on the scene.

As officers attempted to place Thompson under arrest, he resisted and spat on officers and bit one officer. Thompson was taken into custody. While being transported to the detention center, Thompson attempted to break out a window of the patrol car.

Thompson was been charged with the following.

Assault second degree – two counts

Resisting Arrest

Violation of Protective Order

Attempted destruction of property

According to court documents, on Monday, April 10, Judge Kenneth A. Talley released Thompson from the Charles County Detention Center on his own recognizance if he is able to meet the conditions required for electronic monitoring and stays away from the victim’s residence.

Officer VanAuken investigated.