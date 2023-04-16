Police Investigating Carjacking in La Plata

April 16, 2023

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, at approximately 4:11 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Hawthorne Drive near Washington Avenue for the report of a carjacking.

Investigation found two individuals had carjacked the victim’s vehicle outside a building in the 700 block of Washington Avenue.

Officers were informed one of the suspects entered the vehicle and physically assaulted and choked the victim. The victim received minor injuries. The two individuals then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later located ablaze in Croom, Maryland.

The first involved individual is described by the victim as being a heavy-set black male, 40-50 years of age.

The second individual is described as a thin black male wearing a coat and “cut up” jeans.

Police stated the carjacking does not appear to be a random incident. Anyone with information should contact the La Plata Police Department, at 301-934-1500.

