Maryland State Police Investigating Collision in Waldorf That Sends Two Victims to Trauma Center

On Sunday, April 16, 2023 at approximately 3:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene within seconds of dispatch and located two vehicles involved with one victim being unresponsive.

Firefighters arrived on scene and shortly after arrival they requested two helicopters along with additional firefighters and medic units to the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the scene and transported one adult female, and one adult male to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack responded and conducted traffic reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.