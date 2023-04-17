Piccowaxen Middle School Resource Officer Investigating Threat to Commit Violence

On Wednesday, April 12 at 3:20 p.m., school administrators at Piccowaxen Middle School began investigating a potential threat after they were notified by several students of another student who made threats to commit a violent act at the school.

The school resource officer initiated an investigation and conducted a home visit with the student’s parents and relatives.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student will not face criminal charges due to their age; however, the school resource officer did notify the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services to provide services as needed.

The student faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 573.

The investigation is ongoing.