BHE GT&S Donates $5,000 to Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity would like to thank BHE GT&S, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, for their generous donation of $5000.00 to support the mission of Patuxent Habitat for Humanity.

We are extremely grateful, for their donation which will help make our mission possible. Our mission is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. We will be starting our next home build very soon, and hope to place a veteran in it.

Together our efforts set the foundation for success, which allows a local family to become stable and self-reliant, by building an affordable, decent place to call home.

The family is required to qualify for the program, and will need to contribute 250 hours of sweat equity per adult. The family is given an affordable mortgage with a zero interest loan on their home.

If you or your business is interested in giving a hand up to a deserving veterans’ family please consider making a donation of your time, materials, or products especially monetary donations are greatly appreciated to Patuxent Habitat for Humanity to make this dream of homeownership happen for our 22ND family!

About Patuxent Habitat for Humanity: Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and works to create simple, affordable housing in partnership with those in need in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. For more information about donating money or items for the ReStore and volunteering at our ReStore, home build or veteran re- pair please visit our website https://patuxenthabitat.org/ LIKE US ON FACEBOOK!

About Habitat for Humanity International: Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity has grown from a grassroots effort that began on a community farm in southern Georgia in 1976 to a global nonprofit housing organization in 1,400 communities across the U.S. and in over 70 countries. People partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self- reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.