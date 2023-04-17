Public Hearing on Recommended St. Mary’s County Budget to be Held April 25, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Chopticon High School, located at 25390 Colton Point Road in Morganza, to consider adoption of:

Constant Yield Tax Rate (“Real Property Tax Increase”) St. Mary’s County fees and charges for the following Departments: Aging & Human Services – Senior Center Room Rental Rates Emergency Services – Rescue Billing Transport Fees Land Use & Growth Management – Development Service Fees Recreation & Parks – Wicomico Golf Course Fees Recreation & Parks – Recreation Activity Fees Soil Conservation – Erosion & Sediment Control Fees Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Tax Rate Increase to .056 FY2024 Recommended Budget

Copies of the FY2024 Recommended Budget are available online at: stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings or from the St. Mary’s County Department of Finance.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing. Those wishing to address the Commissioners may participate in-person or provide their feedback via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

All submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or up to seven days following the Public Hearing.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Hearings are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the SMCG YouTube Channel.