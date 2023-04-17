The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Nearly $220,000 in Grants to Service Dog and Equine Therapy Programs

Grants will Help Seven Organizations Expand Programming and Improve Veteran Mental Health

Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Tony Woods announced that the department has awarded nearly $220,000 to programs in Maryland that serve veterans. The Maryland Veterans Service Animal Program made seven awards to service dog and equine therapy organizations to implement projects that improve veterans’ mental health.

“Working in partnership with our state legislature and nonprofit organizations, the Maryland Veterans Service Animal Program is improving the behavioral health of our veterans,” said Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Tony Woods. “I am thankful to these seven organizations for their commitment to our veteran community and I look forward to seeing their success.”

Established in 2017, the Maryland Veterans Service Animal Program is housed in the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Communications, Outreach, and Advocacy Program. The program provides grants to improve mental health and overall well-being for veterans living in Maryland or who are receiving care at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense medical facility. Since the program was created in 2017, it has awarded $180,000 in grants.



“Caring for our veterans’ mental health is a critical aspect of their health care,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, who served in the U.S. Army Reserve. “These grant awards reflect our commitment to expanding behavioral health care statewide and leaving no one behind.”

“Veterans offer unique skills and incredible passion,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “These grants support their efforts, which, in turn, support the community.”

“We are excited to see that our partners at the Warrior Canine Connection have been awarded one of these grants,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “The Warrior Canine Connection has a facility where they raise and train puppies on 80-acres of parkland in Seneca Creek State Park; we are very proud of this partnership and the service they provide to our veterans.”

Leveraging the state’s funding, grant recipients will be able to connect more veterans to service and emotional support dogs and to equine therapy. Recipients will also be able to train more staff on military cultural competency and suicide prevention. Organizations receiving grants are located in diverse areas of the state, from Cecil County to Montgomery County, in order to serve a more diverse population of veterans.

To see the full list of awards, go to https://veterans.maryland.gov/maryland-veterans-service-animal-program-and-fund/

The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs is a state government executive department with a service mission to assist veterans, active duty service members, their families and dependents, in securing benefits earned through military service. Learn more at veterans.maryland.gov.