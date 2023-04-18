VIDEO: Police Seeking Three Shooters Involved In Fatal Nightclub Shooting That Leaves Two Injured and One Dead

Homicide Unit detectives released video of a fatal shooting at a nightclub in late March.

Three people were shot in the incident, one of the victims died. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 12:40 am, officers responded to the nightclub in the 2400 block of Chillum Road for the report of a shooting.

Officers located the deceased victim, 28-year-old Alex Lynch of Landover, outside of the establishment. He was a security guard at the business. Two customers were also shot inside – an adult female and an adult male. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed at least three shooters opened fire outside of the business. On the video, the suspects are seen arriving at the scene in a car moments before the driver, front seat passenger and a back seat passenger begin shooting toward the business. The car in the video has since been recovered.

The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has information on the identities of the shooters, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0018357.

