Firefighters Respond to Abandoned House on Fire in Prince Frederick

On Monday, April 17, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., firefighters from Prince Frederick and surrounding departments responded to 510 Fairground Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story residence with fire throughout the entire building.

The structure was determined to be vacant and abandoned with incident command advising all firefighting operations will be defensive only.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes.

The fire started inside of the structure and was discovered by a neighbor.

The owner is identified as the Estate of George Savage with the estimated loss of structure and content valued at $5,000.00

The fire started inside of the structure and was discovered by a neighbor. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick VFD and Maryland State Fire Marshal.

