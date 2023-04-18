NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced

Noise Advisory: Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division will conduct range testing on April 20 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Schedule testing dates can be found listed below.

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: N/A

Noise Down Range: N/A

River Restrictions: N/A

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road/Foster Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade/Foster Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Wednesday, April 19, 2023.: Testing at: Buildings 995-1122

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: N/A

Noise Down Range: N/A

River Restrictions: N/A

Roads Closed on Station: Foster Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Foster Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Thursday, April 20, 2023.; Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Buildings 995-1122

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road/Tisdale Road/Foster Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/Foster Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition: Local

Friday, April 21, 2023.: Testing at: Main Range/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: N/A

Noise Down Range: N/A

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition: Local