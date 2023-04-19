Police Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect Who Stole Multiple Items from Ollie’s in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at 12:45 pm, the suspect walked out of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lexington Park with two vacuum cleaners and other merchandise and did not pay for any of the items.

The suspect appears to be a tall, thin white male, last seen leaving in a black Chrysler van.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Helen Deitrich at 301-475-4200, ext. 78066 or email [email protected] Case # 10396-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.