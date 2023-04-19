St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – April 18, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented proclamations for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, National Healthcare Decisions Day, and National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. They then presented a commendation to Tammy Loewe for Excellence in Public Health.

The Commissioners then held a public hearing on the proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan.

The public comment period is open until Tuesday, April 25, 2023 and may be sent via email to [email protected] or mail to PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Heard a brief from United Bridge Partners.

Approved the Department of Economic Development’s acceptance of the Facade and Streetscape Improvements grant in the amount of $50,000 and $34,500 in-kind.

Approved the Department of Finance’s request for a budget amendment to increase interest income revenue and CSMC reserve to provide funding for the COLA approved during the 1/10/23 budget work session.

Postponed the decision on the Department of Human Resources request to reclassify a vacant grade 7 Office Manager position as a grade 9 Paralegal.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.