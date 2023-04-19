No Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Lexington Park

April 19, 2023

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Corporate Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned in the roadway with all occupants out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel obtained care refusal forms on the scene with no injuries reported.

All units returned to service in under 30 minutes.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.




