La Plata Police Recover Handgun on Traffic Stop and Arrest Baltimore Man Who is Then Released Within 24 Hours

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at approximately 10:51 p.m. hours, an officer conducted a vehicle stop on Drury Drive at Crain Highway on a vehicle displaying Virginia tags.

Upon interviewing the driver, the officer noticed the odor of marihuana emanating from the vehicle.

Search located a quantity of marihuana and a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun.

The driver, Ajani Lewis, 31-years of age, of Baltimore, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center. He was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond on 4/19/2023.

Lewis has been charged with CDS poss cannabis over civil amount, Handgun in vehicle, Handgun on person, Loaded handgun in vehicle, Loaded handgun on person, dangerous weapon-conceal.

