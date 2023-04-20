St. Charles High School Student Falls Ill After Ingesting Oil-Like Substance from a Vape Cartridge

On April 19, 2023, at 1:45 p.m., a student at St. Charles High School ingested an oil-like substance from a vape cartridge and became lethargic.

Fire and emergency medical services responded to the school, and the student was transported to a hospital where they are being treated.

A school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

Parents are asked to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances, as there is a risk the substance could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app