Historic St. Mary’s City Announces Maryland Dove to Sail Ports Around Chesapeake Bay in 2023

Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) is proud to announce Maryland Dove will be sailing to different ports of call around the Chesapeake Bay in 2023, thanks to a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

During the Bay Tour, Maryland Dove will be open to the public for free deck tours at each of the heritage areas for one to three days at a time.

The first stop on the Bay Tour will be Baltimore, docked in Fells Point, and will be there for three days.

The hours of operation will be June 20, 10 a.m.—4 p.m.; June 21, 10 a.m.—5 p.m.; and June 22, 10 a.m.—1 p.m. Docking will be Broadway Pier, 920 South Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland. Street parking and parking garages are available.



From there, the ship will sail to Havre de Grace and be open on June 24 and 25 from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. on both days. Docking will be at Frank J. Hutchins Memorial Park, 100 Congress Avenue, Havre De Grace, Maryland.

The next stop will be Cambridge on June 30 and July 1, both days open from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Docking will be at Long Wharf, 2 Yacht Club Drive, Cambridge, Maryland.

Finally, the ship will be docked in Crisfield from September 1 to September 3 as part of their National Hard Crab Derby. You will be able to find Maryland Dove docked at Somers Cove Marina, 715 Broadway, Crisfield, Maryland. The ship will be open 10 a.m.—5 p.m. all three days.

While the ship is traveling, the waterfront area will be closed at Historic St. Mary’s City.

**This Project has been financed in part with State funds from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, an instrumentality of the State of Maryland. However, Project contents or opinions do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

