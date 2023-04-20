Detectives Arrest Man for Shooting Two Victims During Robbery, Killing One

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and arrested a man in connection with a recent fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville. The suspect is 28-year-old Alex Quinteros of Takoma Park. He’s charged with the murder of 24-year-old Rudy Perez Gutierrez of Hyattsville.

On April 14, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Guilford Road for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located Perez Gutierrez and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Perez Gutierrez was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed Quinteros shot the victims during a robbery. The suspect and victims were not known to each other.

Quinteros is charged with first and second degree murder, attempted murder, robbery and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0022074.