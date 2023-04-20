Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Announced for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The community is invited to join the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the Department of Aging & Human Services, and the Triad/SALT Council to celebrate this year’s Law Enforcement Officers of the Year and to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to their community.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at The White Rose, located at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, MD. This event is free and open to the public.

The Officer of the Year from each agency will receive recognitions from the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, Governor Wes Moore, the Maryland Senate, the Maryland House of Delegates, the Triad/SALT Council, and more.

The community is invited to stay for lunch, free of charge, following the ceremony.

Advance registration is appreciated, but not required to attend.

For more information or to register, please contact Sarah Miller with the Department of Aging & Human Services at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073 or at [email protected]