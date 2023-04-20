Economic Development Awards Nearly $1.2 Million in Small Business Assistance Grants

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is pleased to announce it has awarded nearly $1.2 million in grant funding to 39 local small businesses through the Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund. The grant fund was established to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses.

Businesses selected reach across various industries, including retail, restaurant, building, mechanical and industrial trades, childcare, healthcare, water transportation, legal, beauty and barbering services, landscaping, financial services and education. Awards total $1,160,250 in funding.

“Grants are an important tool for supporting small businesses and can be a game-changer for business owners looking to expand and grow,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “Small businesses are the backbone of a thriving and dynamic economy. It’s always exciting to see the creativity, innovation and hard work of local entrepreneurs and business owners. These grants are a recognition of that hard work, and we are proud to support these businesses as they continue to contribute to our community.”

The Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund was made possible through federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Eligible businesses must have been in operation for at least two years and have two to 100 employees.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County.

The department’s goal is to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.