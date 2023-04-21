Police Recover Stun Gun from Mathew Henson Middle School Student After Altercation

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12:08 p.m., two students at Mathew Henson Middle School were involved in a scuffle at which time one of the students involved activated a stun gun in the school hallway.

School staff separated the students and recovered the stun gun. No injuries were reported. The school resource officer was notified and initiated an investigation.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be criminally charged, however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) has been made aware of the situation for possible follow-up services as needed.

The student faces disciplinary action through the CCPS. Anyone with details about this case is asked to call Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.