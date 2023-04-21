Officers Recover Car Stolen from Gas Station and Arrest Waldorf Man

On April 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., a patrol officer was entering a gas station on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf when he noticed a man running after a vehicle leaving the parking lot, yelling that his car had just been stolen.

The officer observed the vehicle enter a nearby neighborhood. The officer, with the assistance of two other officers who were in the area, attempted to stop the stolen car, but the driver fled several miles before finally stopping in the roadway.

The driver, Daniel Michael Harris, 42, of Waldorf, was arrested without further incident and was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle and other related charges.

Investigation revealed the vehicle had been left running with the doors unlocked.

On April 11, a judge ordered Harris to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Harris has been charged with the following.

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

EXCEEDING SPEED LIMIT IN POSTED SCHOOL ZONE WITH ( FLASHING WARNING LIGHTS, NOTICE OF DOUBLE FINES) (Recorded 85mph in a 25mph zone)

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

DRIVER FAIL TO STOP AT STEADY CIRCULAR RED SIGNAL

OPER. MOTOR VEH. WITH (OPERATOR, OCCUPANT UNDER 16 ) NOT RESTRAINED BY (SEAT BELT, CHILD SAFETY SEAT

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY WHILE PASSING VEHICLE

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAILING TO STOP

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLI CE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

DRIVING WRONG WAY–ONE WAY STREET