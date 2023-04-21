MDOT SHA to Perform Routine Maintenance on Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge on Sunday, April 23, 2023

Work Will Close One Lane Between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, weather permitting.

During work hours, State Highway Administration crews will clean the gutter and drainage areas. Drivers will be guided using a flagging operation; one of the two lanes will be closed while work is underway. Portable variable message signs have been in place along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to the project portal. Visit the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.