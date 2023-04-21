Officers Arrest Washington D.C. Man in Connection with Armed Carjacking in PG County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged a suspect in connection with a recent carjacking in College Park. The suspect is 20-year-old Juwon Anderson of Washington, DC.

On April 19, 2023, at approximately 2:30 pm, officers with the PGPD’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team observed a recently carjacked car in the area of Towne Park Boulevard in Suitland.

The car had been carjacked at gunpoint at approximately 1:00 am in the 7400 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park on Tuesday.

Officers stopped the car and arrested Anderson who was the only occupant. A loaded handgun was recovered in the vehicle.

Anderson is charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle and firearm offenses. He was transported to the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference cases 23-0022782.

