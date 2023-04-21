14-Month Old Revived and Flown Out After Near Drowning in Hollywood

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at approximately 11:35 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 24000 block of Hunt Court in Hollywood, for the reported near drowning.

The 911 caller reported a 14-month old female fell into a pond and was found not conscious and not breathing.

A family member preformed CPR and resuscitated the child and called 911. The child was reportedly conscious and breathing.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the child.

EMS transported the victim to the St. Mary’s County Airport to meet Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, who then flew the child to an area Children’s Center.

Police responded and are investigating the incident.