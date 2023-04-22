Belinda “Boo Boo” Marie Crehan, 51, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023 from glioblastoma brain cancer.

On September 25, 1971, Belinda was born to the late Donald Swann and Wanda Everett in Washington, DC.

Belinda worked as a records technician at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years. She took great pride in her job and rose through ranks from Records Technician I to Records Technician III. She enjoyed what she did for a living but was looking forward to her early retirement.

In 2012, she met her future husband, Joseph Crehan. They fell in love and were married on November 1, 2014 and were inseparable. Together they had six children, Bryan Stine, Blake Stine, Alyssa Crehan, Amanda Crehan, Abbey Crehan and Aubrie Crehan.

When Belinda was not working, she enjoyed being a wife and mother, traveling with her husband, going to the beach or a pool, shopping, spa days, dancing the “Elaine” moves from the Seinfeld episode, eating Southern Maryland crabs and most of all spending time with her lifelong best friend Dawn Hayden, her family and friends.

She had a kind, infectious smile, laugh and personality and was loved by all who had the privilege to know her.

Belinda was predeceased in death by her father Donald “Donnie” Swann, and grandparents George and Constance “Connie” Swann. She is survived by her loving husband, her children, mother and sister Tammy Swann.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Chesapeake/Hospice of Charles County or plant a tree in memory of Belinda Crehan.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.