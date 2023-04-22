Frances Hall Jones, 72, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Frances was born along with her brother Frank, on January 27, 1951, to William Anthony (Sam) Hall and Cleo Audrice Goines in LaPlata, MD. After graduating from Frederick Douglass High School, Frances had three children: Marian, Audrey, and Christie. Shortly after, Frances married the love of her life Charles Ernest Jones, and together they raised her three daughters.

Frances grew up working long hours on the family farm. Her work ethic would pass on to her adulthood as one of the hardest-working women in the Baden area. Frances enjoyed being an auxiliary member at the Baden Volunteer Fire Department. One of her biggest joys in life was dancing the night away at one of the many dances in the “Willow Room” (Baden Volunteer Fire Station).

Frances is survived by her children: Marian Moore (Allen) of Mechanicsville, MD, Audrey Cherrico of Mechanicsville, MD, and Christie Edelen (Joshua) of Centreville, MD, and her siblings: Roy A (Tony) Hall (Doris), Shirley A Boswell (Buddy), Frank W Hall (Andy), Bert (Hall) Foxwell (Freddie), Janice (Hall) Pappas (Jim), and Theresa (Hall) Stone. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Frances is predeceased by her parents and husband.

The family will receive friends for her Celebration of Life on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. A memorial service will start at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.