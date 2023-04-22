Florence “Flo” Kolwey Jett, 78, formerly of Owings, MD, passed away on April 6, 2023 in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on May 14, 1944, in Preston, Cuba, her parents were the late Herman G. Kolwey and Florence Gapp Kolwey. In 1947, the family returned to the United States. She studied nursing and earned her Master’s degree from Catholic University and became a Psychiatric Nurse, ultimately retiring from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Washington, DC after more than 24 years of dedicated and compassionate service.

She met Nelson Edward Jett, Jr. and they were married in 1976, having celebrated 24 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2000. Together they enjoyed traveling, boating and camping. In her free time, Flo also enjoyed country line dancing, bowling, horseback riding, painting, reading and spending time with her family.

Flo is survived by her step children, David Jett (Kristine) of Clifton, VA, Robert Jett (Lynn) of Fairfax Station, VA, Beth Leonard (Ricky) of Upper Marlboro, MD and Theresa Jett of Clifton, VA and her brothers, Herman Kolwey of Hollywood, MD and Samuel Kolwey (Nancy) of Kingwood, WV. Also surviving are her nephew, James Kolwey (Cindy) of Hollywood, MD; nieces, Sandra Adams (David) of Hollywood, MD, Mary Ann Holzhauer (Stan) of Pontiac, IL and Cathy Kolwey of NYA, MN and grandchildren, Michael Jett, Jasmine Jett, Heather Rightnour, Holly Jett, Joseph Jett, Jack Jett, Juliette Jett, Spencer Wilson, Michelle Lopresti and Chris Williams.

Flo was predeceased by her loving husband and her parents.

Family will receive friends and family for a Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service officiated by her niece; Reverend Cathy Kolwey, will be at 12:00 p.m. with Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Flo’s name may be made to: The Parkinson’s Foundation, The Smithsonian Institute, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.