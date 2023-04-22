Christine Marie Abresch, 56, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on April 7, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Chris was born on January 12, 1967 in Washington, DC, to Thomas Edward Booth and Judith Ann Karczewski.

She graduated from high school and attended college. After graduation from college, she became an X-Ray Technician, having worked in local medical practices for over 30 years.

Chris married Marc in 1997 and they had celebrated over 25 years of marriage. Together they raised their children, Nicole, Anthony, Michael, and Morgan.

She enjoyed camping, playing games, being on the water fishing and crabbing. Time spent with family was something she always treasured.

Chris is survived by her husband; her children; her brothers, Thomas of West Virginia and Arthur of Lusby. Also surviving are her 11 grandchildren, Anthony, Skyler, Michael, Justin, Riley, Madison, Avery, Noah, Lucas, Kendall, Chase and Adelyn.

Services will be on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at St. John Vianney, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. The Rosary will be prayed beginning at 9:30am followed by a Memorial Gathering at 10:00am and a Memorial Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chris’ name to: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.