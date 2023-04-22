Terry Lee Robertson was born March 1, 1961, in Buffalo, Minnesota. He grew up on dairy farms in central Minnesota. He was the oldest and the only boy of Bill and Pat Robertson’s 4 children.

As a lad and young adult Terry milked cows, drove tractors, and worked as a mechanic at local shops. He also owned and operated semi-trucks hauling milk and grain. This is where he developed his natural talents to fix things! Terry was a self-taught mechanic and learned much through trial and error. He loved to tinker and repair just about anything! Terry and his family attended St. Mathews United Church of Christ in Forest City, MN. Terry never lost his love for farming and couldn’t give up an opportunity to ride a tractor or plow.

Terry and Sue married as teenage sweethearts and had son Thomas in November 1979 and daughter Jaime in June 1981 in Minnesota.

Terry joined the U. S. Navy in 1983 and was stationed in California, the Philippine Islands and finally at Patuxent River NAS. Terry was proud to serve his County. He met Joy while stationed in Maryland on March 13, 1988. They married on November 26, 1988, at Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Lexington Park, MD. Their daughter Kelsey was born in April 1989 and son Jacob in July 1993. Joy and Terry tried to visit their Minnesota family at least once a year. Terry liked to participate in the Forest City Threshing Show to honor the history of farming. He was a lifetime member of the Forest City Threshers. Terry was a part of one of the Southern Maryland Antique Tractor clubs and participated in many tractor pulls throughout the area.

Terry started coaching T-ball when Kelsey was 5 years old and he continued coaching baseball, softball and football for many years. He enjoyed coaching the kids and tried to keep a patient, humorous attitude with them. He maintained lifelong friendships with several coaches and kids he coached. Terry was an active member of SYB for over a decade. He was the president and helped with fundraising including selling Christmas Trees. He also umpired baseball games for SYB. Terry also co-coached girls’ softball at Patuxent High School one year.

Terry worked at several car dealerships including Ralphs Dodge and Park Dodge. He also owned a MAC tool truck and sold tools in Southern Maryland. In 2007 Terry went to Iraq as a contractor with DynaCorp and worked on the MRAP vehicles. He and his team taught the military the inner workings of the MRAP. Terry was proud to be able to assist with this endeavor for 22 months. In 2009 he started working for one of his best friends, Chris Welch who was starting a new business- CW & Sons Infrastructure where Terry was their fleet manager and was employed until the day he died. He made friends at each place he worked.

Terry had an enormous heart and was a huge part of all his extended families! He always did so much to help and he would find time to make us laugh, always ready with a good joke. He loved Joy, his children, grandchildren and family with his whole heart! Terry was a very clever, humorous man who tried to help anyone with anything. His sister-in-law, Karen, had a blue super hero cape made for him to symbolize his helpfulness.

Terry mentored several young men in the art of mechanics over the years. Terry liked cooking, smoking meats, BBQing, having seafood boils, listening to music and celebrating with family and friends. The family liked playing games together, especially euchre, cribbage, dominoes, “screw your neighbor”, hand & foot and carbles. Everyone was happy to be Terry’s card partner because he usually won! Terry and Joy had dozens of friends that were family. They welcomed many to their home and said that there was always room for one more! The couple enjoyed many happy times with family and friends like the Allison and Welch families. Terry and Joy cherished their time together and often commented about how blessed they were to have such great family and friends. They purchased an RV in 2018 and savored many weekends exploring places and more recently watching the sun set over the Patuxent River.

Terry is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 34 years, Joy of Lusby, MD; his daughter-in-law Piroska Robertson of Wheaton, Illinois; his daughter, Jaime M. Schlangen (John) grandsons Jason & Jake of Richmond, MN; daughter-Kelsey A. Robertson (Craig) grandchildren Spencer, Phoenix & Bensen of Concord, NC; Jacob W. Robertson (Dawn) and grandson, Jacob of Hollywood, MD. He is also survived by his sisters, Debra Donnay (Ralph) of Albany, Minnesota-Stephen, Michael, Benjamin, Kristina & Kim; Danita Piepenburg (John) of Litchfield, Minnesota-Ashly & Molly; and Amy Robertson of Litchfield, MN. He is also survived by his in-laws-mother-in-law-Alice Wagoner; William Wagoner (Pamela)-William and Sarah; Susan Wagoner (Kim)-Benjamin & Delaney; Karen Hicks (Robert)-Paige and Norah. He is survived by numerous other loved ones…. He is preceded in death by his son, Thomas J. Robertson; parents William and Patricia Robertson and his grandparents-Gladys and Harold Kowalke; Alice and Harry Robertson; and his father-in-law, William Wagoner.

Terry loved Joy, his 4 children and 6 grandchildren as well as all of his family and friends more than anyone could imagine. Terry savored his time talking and/or facetiming with each of his children, watching them grow-up to be successful people! His grand children made him so happy!

Terry left us unexpectedly and broken-hearted on 4/14/23. We will miss his smiling face, warm personality and his amazing laughs.