Robert Michael “Bob” Davis

Bob Davis’ love of life didn’t come to an end with his death. He passed away on April 9, 2023, at the age of 79 after a courageous health battle and is survived by loved ones and friends who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

A Purple Heart decorated Vietnam veteran, Bob was a proud Marine who demonstrated to the world that there is no better friend and no worse enemy than a US Marine. Bob was fortunate to fall in love and marry twice and was fiercely proud of his children, Meghan Davis Mack and Robert (Bobby) Davis, Jr. He was a natural mentor to numerous young people, many who shared that he was like a father figure.

Following a career in telecommunications, Bob was able to pursue his dream job, custom home building and remodeling. He created housing masterpieces for many delighted clients and took immense pride in his work. Boating and fishing were his hobby passions, and he always found peace and tranquility on the water. His favorite quote was “When the winds of change blow, adjust your sails” and all his life’s endeavors reflected that philosophy.

Bob is survived by his wife Ruthy, daughter Meghan, son in law Mike, grandchildren Davis, Cate, and Hugh, son Bobby, brother Tom, sisters Dolly and Mart and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Family will be welcoming visitors on Friday, April 14th at 4pm followed by a brief service at 5pm at the Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in Bob’s name.