James “Jim” Emory Tettimer, 66, of Port Republic, MD passed peacefully surrounded by family on April 10, 2023. James was born on September 30, 1956, to William and Doris Tettimer in Prince Frederick, MD.

Living in Calvert County his whole life, one of Jim’s most treasured memories of his childhood was growing up with his friends in St. Leonard and Broomes Island. In his older years, Jim had a love for his work, hobbies, and family.

As a furniture refinisher by craft he loved going to work everyday. He was lucky to have a career that for him fulfilled the saying “love what you do and you’ll never work a day in your life”. He learned his craft by working side-by-side with his father-in-law Jeff Dardin. He perfected his skills through his 38 year career, leaving behind beautiful finished pieces in many homes throughout Calvert County, the County Courthouse, and even the nation’s White House.

Along with furniture refinishing, Jimmy ran a seasonal produce stand aptly named Tettimer’s Produce for 22 years of his life. Though he was a quiet man, he enjoyed the conversations he would have with the local customers that would stop by.

Other hobbies Jimmy loved in life were hunting, cooking, and traveling. Hunting with friends at their hunting lodge in Port Republic was something Jimmy always looked forward to every year. He also enjoyed hunting trips to Maine where he not only enjoyed hunting but also the local food fare. Having a love for food, sparked his joy for cooking. He loved finding new recipes and cooking for his family and friends, especially dishes for family gatherings.

Jim’s love for leisurely travel came later in life as he enjoyed sightseeing California with his wife Lisa for his 60th birthday. From coastline drives to hiking through the redwoods of Yosemite National Park he enjoyed his first venture out west. A few years later he ventured back out west with Lisa, and sons, Josh and Matt to see the landscapes of Arizona. A trip he had hoped to take again one day.

Even through the end, Jim never lost his sense of humor, something he will always be remembered by. Joking with Hospice nurses was something that could be counted on and helped put a smile on everyone’s face, even during the saddest of times.

James was preceded in death by both his parents and his siblings; William Tettimer, Jr, Myrtle Hance, Tommy Tettimer. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa, and his sons Joshua Tettimer of St. Leonard, MD; Matthew Tettimer (Kara) of Port Republic, MD. In addition to his children, James is also survived by his grandchildren, Leighton, Olivia, Kolton and sisters Doris Ann Weems of Port Republic, MD; Patricia Tettimer of Port Republic, MD; and sister-in-laws Deann Bowen (Dwain) of St. Leonard; June Dardin of Illinois; and Jane Burns (Rob) of North Carolina, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on April 21, 2023, from 4-6 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home located at 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD. A Memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Interment is private. The family requests that donations made in memory of James Tettimer be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122 and/or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 3 International Drive Suite 200 Rye Brook, NY 10573