Genevieve Moore Harper passed on April 13, 2023, eleven days after her 94th birthday. She is remembered by her five adult children and their families as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and by everyone she ever met as a woman who made any room more interesting and more fun for her being in it. She was intelligent and insightful, loved to play (and to win), she had a self-effacing and sparkling wit, but if there was only one word to choose to describe her, it might be fearless. Genevieve was a brave soul. She was unafraid to try. Unafraid to change, to travel, to grow, to fail or succeed. In the end, just as it was throughout her 94 years, she was as unafraid of dying as she was always unafraid of living.

Genevieve had a full life of family, many friends, and one great love, her husband Everette with whom she is now and at last reunited. She grew up in Pascagoula on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, where she excelled at school and athletics. Shortly after graduating from Mississippi State College for Women, she met Everette, a young veteran of World War 2 with a fledgling law practice in his home town, just a few miles away in Moss Point. Their marriage was the beginning of an adventure that saw them living in Japan during the Korean War, creating homes for their growing family in Boston and Washington, DC and meeting with great success which allowed them to travel and to once again live by the water in Key West and Solomons Island, MD. Genevieve’s life with Everette was rich, joyful, and flavored by the creole spices she loved to cook with.

Over such a long life, there was joy and loss. She had seven children. Two died tragically young. Five others became happy and successful people spread across the country with families of their own. Her children’s lives stand as a testament to Genevieve’s greatness as a mother and role model. Every life has ups and downs, but Genevieve could always fill the moments in between with laughter and lightness. She was someone people just wanted to be around. And so her life was also filled with friends, old friends who never forgot and new friends who wanted to know her more. The example she set of fearless living, her ability to take what came to her for better or worse, is perhaps the deepest and most lasting lesson she gave to her children.

In her final months after a long struggle, Genevieve received great care from the entire staff at Asbury Solomons. Her family is forever grateful for the effort and compassion they bring to their important work. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Genevieve’s name to the Asbury Foundation’s Benevolent Fund, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688.