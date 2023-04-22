Richard Albert Cox, surrounded by family, departed from this life on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Richard, “Rick”, was born into a Calvert County farm family with roots going back eight generations. He loved helping on the farm and was devoted to his family. He worked long hours alongside his family as they tended crops, including tobacco. Rick was the son of Anne and Charles Cox (deceased). His family includes a loving brother, David A. Cox, Sr. (Susan), and beloved fiancé, Jeanne White, in addition to, two nieces, Amy Whitney Rippey (Brian), Catherine Cox Hamilton (Bobby), two nephews, David A. Cox Jr. (Cathy), Charles R. Cox (Bayleigh), three daughters in love, Jennifer White, Katie Hance (Joe), Annalisa Quattrone (Frank). In addition, he leaves a loving extended family within the church and community.

Rick was educated at The Calverton School, entering the seventh grade when the school opened its doors in 1967. He was the Valedictorian of his graduating class of 1973 and the very first graduate from The Calverton School. He went on to earn a degree in Political Science from Western Maryland College in Westminster, MD. Upon graduation, he was employed at the Housing Authority of Calvert County, where he remained a faithful employee with Calvert County Government for 45 years, until his passing.

His favorite pastime was the Orioles. He was a season ticket holder and was an adamant fan. Sharing this experience with family and friends brought him much joy.

He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was active in every aspect of the church and community. Rick sang in many church choirs, led the New Covenant class for over thirty years, was Lay Leader and was active in a variety of Bible Studies. It was through his extensive involvement in the Church that he grew in his love and devotion of the Lord, Jesus Christ. He immersed himself in the teachings of the Word of God, used the Bible as his guide. His love of God carried Rick into every level of his life, and he was a true example of Faith, Hope and Love, always devoted in his walk as a disciple to the Fruit of the Spirit, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. It is by this, Rick was a living example of faith filled Christian living. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.