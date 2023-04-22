Betty Eakin Stith, 97, passed away April 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born January 15, 1926, in Iola, Kansas to Walter Lowell and Edith May (Robinson) Eakin. Betty was raised in Iola and graduated from Iola High School in 1943. After graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked at the War Department (WWII). She married Kenneth Eugene “Ken” Stith on September 7, 1946. Betty worked as a secretary for Montgomery County Public Schools and managed the financial operations of Central Brake and Alignment in Silver Spring, which she owned with her husband Ken for twenty-five years. Betty was a spiritual woman and was an active member of Christ Congregational Church in Silver Spring. She was an avid reader and writer of poetry. Family was extremely important to her, and she loved cooking and entertaining for her many friends and large family.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth E. Stith, sister Bessie Stigall and brother Walter Eakin. She is survived by her children Karen V. Bardwell of Chalmette, LA, Kevin L. Stith and wife Linda of Silver Spring, MD, David E. Stith and wife Sarah of Lothian, MD, and Lynn E. Stith-Bennett and husband Bobby of Edgewater, MD. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kenny Bardwell, Kristy Bardwell, Kimberly Stith, Michelle Morton, Laura Armstrong, Brooke Morehouse, Amy Windsor, Troy Bardwell, Tori Salinas, Todd Bardwell, Dana Jackson, Crystal Bennett, Kyle Bennett, and Carrie DiLodovico; and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.