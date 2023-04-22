Kenneth Charles Widhalm, 77, of Solomons, MD and formerly of CO, passed away on April 15, 2023 at his residence. Born March 1, 1946 in Monte Vista, CO, he was the son of the late John Michael Widhalm and Iris June (Daniel) Widhalm.

Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy from August 29, 1969 until his retirement on June 30, 1989. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO and a Master’s Degree from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. Kenneth moved to Calvert County in 1998 from Key West, FL.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Paula; his son Daniel Widhalm of Bealeton, VA; his grandson, Austin; and brothers, Tom Widhalm, Donald Widhalm, Michael Widhalm, Paul Widhalm and William Widhalm all of CO.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service conducted by Father Bob Kilner following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Kelly Animal Shelter, 5055 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.