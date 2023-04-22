John Duane Kennedy, 75, a longtime resident of Annapolis passed away April 17, 2023. He was born April 3, 1948 in Atlanta, GA to John and Dorothy (Greenwood) Kennedy. John grew up in Wheaton and graduated from Wheaton High School in 1966. He moved to Annapolis is 1972 and lived there for 30 years. John has spent the last 20 years living and traveling between Friendship, MD, Bonita Springs, FL, and Longs, SC with his loving partner and companion Becki Dorsey. He worked as a Print Inspector with the Government Printing Office, retiring with over 40 years of service. John was a man of faith and was rebaptized and born again at Grace Christian Church. He was also a member of the American Legion in Mayo. John enjoyed golfing, fishing, and classic cars, especially Corvettes. More than anything, he was a doting grandfather who loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his long-time companion Becki Dorsey of Friendship, MD and children John W. Kennedy and wife Penny of Annapolis, MD, Kimberly Crisman of Dickson, TN, and Ashly Kennedy and husband Jose Benitez of Columbia, MD. Also surviving are grandchildren Conor and Caroline Kennedy, John Crisman, Jr., and Sofia and Karina Benitez, sister Karen Kennedy and nephew Jared Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Kennedy, and granddaughter Madison Crisman.