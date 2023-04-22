James Jay Adams, 67, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on April 17, 2023 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born February 26, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late James Raymond Adams and Doris Audrey (Eisele) Adams.

Jay graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1974 and received a Master’s Degree from Cleveland State University. He served in the U.S. Navy from August, 15 1975 until August 14, 1981. During his enlistment, he was stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI. Jay moved to Calvert County from Grafton, OH in 2010. He was a Procurement Engineer for Exelon Corporation for thirteen years and enjoyed sailing, history, family and travel.

Jay is survived by his wife, Clella Fern Adams whom he married on January 9, 2021; his children, Jason Adams (Amy) of Allentown, PA, Jennifer Adams (Ryan) of York, PA, Brooke Adams of Lusby, MD, Sabrina Lane (Brad) of Grafton, OH, Kenneth Lane of Mentor, OH and Taylor Stockard of Avon Lake, OH; five grandchildren; and siblings, Tim Adams (Tina) of Philadelphia, PA, Robin Adams (John) of Philadelphia, PA, and Karen Feeney (Dan) of Merritt Island, FL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Adams.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service conducted by Deacon Chad Martin following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657.