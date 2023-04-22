Jineane V. Stahl, age 72, of Prince Frederick, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2023. Jineane attended Atholton High School and was certified by the State of Maryland as a geriatric nursing assistant. She cared for many patients at the Calvert County Nursing Center, where she served for much of her life, as well as volunteering for the Calvert County Public Schools as a substitute teacher. She was an avid puzzler, loved the character Marvin the Martian, and had a heart for most any cat that came to her door. She enjoyed spending time with her son, Tom, adored her two beautiful granddaughters, Skyler and Jenna, and had many adventures with her best friend, Lin. She made the most of life by helping and loving on others, and she had a gift for making people laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jineane is survived by her loving son, Thomas W. Stahl II; granddaughters, Skylar Marie Stahl and Jenna Lynn Stahl; her sister, Johen Coulter; and her “sister in life,” Lin Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Davis and James Knaak, and her brothers, Ralph Smith and David Smith.

A visitation and sharing of memories will be held at Rausch Funeral Home, Port Republic, on April 23, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Jineane’s name.