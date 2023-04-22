Matthew Shelton “Matt” Boothe, 52, of Owings passed away April 17, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He was born November 5, 1970, in Cheverly to Michael Gene and Kathleen Marie (Bean) Boothe. Matt grew up in Lanham and later moved to Owings and graduated from Northern High School. He married Stephanie Coontz in 2002 and they lived in North Beach and Chesapeake Beach before moving to Owings in 2013. He and Stephanie have been together for 29 years. Matt worked as a sheet metal mechanic with Local 100 for 34 years. Matt was an extremely hard worker with a great work ethic. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to Duffy’s, and a cold Bud Light.

Matt is survived by his loving wife Stephanie Boothe, son Matthew Boothe Jr. and his fiancé Katie Wallace of Chesapeake Beach, daughter Ashley Boothe of Owings, and granddaughter Braelynn Rose Savoy. He is also survived by his mother Kathleen Boothe of Owings, brother Michael Boothe of Florida, sister Katie Keller and her husband Jason of Huntingtown, and niece Victoria Keller. He was preceded in death by a daughter Samantha Boothe in 2001.