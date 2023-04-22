Virginia Griffith “Ginny” Schmitt, 93, of Lothian, MD passed away April 18, 2023 at her residence. She was born December 23, 1929 in Bristol, now part of Lothian, to Ella E. (Catterton) and Preston Eugene Griffith. She was raised in Bristol and graduated from Southern High School in Lothian. She was married to Benson Crandell who preceded her in death in 1966, and later married Andrew L. Schmitt who preceded her in death in 1992. Ginny was employed as a telephone operator, a teller at First National Bank in Upper Marlboro for over thirty years, and also worked at the US Census Bureau in Suitland, MD. She was a member of Wesley Chapel U.M. Church in Lothian. She enjoyed baking and selling her “goodies” at the Riva Road farmers market, and traveling and going out to dinner with her family and friends.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents Ella and Eugene Griffith, her sister Rosalie Crandell and her husband Nelson, and her brother Earl “Sonny” Griffith and his wife Lillian. She is survived by a niece Deborah Crandell Whetzel and a nephew Jeffrey Griffith and his wife Christine, two great nieces, two great nephews, four great-great nieces and five great-great nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday May 5, 2023 from 10-11 AM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Contributions in Ginny’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Hospice of the Chesapeake.