Carl Edward “Eddie” Richardson, Jr., 61, of Upper Marlboro passed away April 19, 2023. He was born September 8, 1961 in Inglewood, CA to Carl Sr. and Joanna (Jean) Fleming. Eddie moved to Calvert County as a teenager and graduated from Calvert High School in 1979. He worked as a fuel delivery driver for Burch Oil Co. for many years. Eddie was a very talented artist and loved drawing and reading.

Eddie is survived by his parents Carl and Joanna Richardson, brother Jim Richardson and his wife Michele of Lusby and Betty Jean Farnese and her husband John of Huntingtown, and nieces and nephews Brian, James, William, Emily, John Jr., Liana, and Tyler.