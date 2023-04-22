Priscilla Madeleine Hurtt, 100, of North Beach passed away April 19, 2023. She was born September 11, 1922 in Boston, MA to William and Mary Agnes (McGowan) Coburn. Priscilla moved to Long Beach, CA when she was 10 years old. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach. Priscilla married Keeven Hurtt on April 12, 1941 and they lived in many places while he was in the Navy. Priscilla settled in Fairfax City, VA and worked as a library aide for the Fairfax County Library System, retiring in the early 1990’s. She moved to North Beach in 2015. Priscilla loved reading and crossword and language puzzles which made her job in the library a joy for her. She also enjoyed genealogy, sewing, and crafts. Priscilla was proud of her Scottish heritage and loved to learn about her ancestors. Most of all though, she loved her family and was extremely proud of her daughters, she considered them her greatest accomplishment in life.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Keeven Hurtt, sister Edith and brother Evans. She is survived by her daughters Sharron Simpson and her husband Charles of Spotsylvania, VA, Sandra Raviv and her husband Herb Wolff of North Beach, Suzanne Mallinson and her husband Steve of Bozeman, MT, and Sara Hurtt of North Beach, grandchildren Sigrid Lewis and her husband Keith, Heidi Van Voorhis and her husband Chandler, Heather Boley, and Benjamin Wolff, and great-grandchildren Abigail, Megan, Ryan, Emily, Sara, Claiborne, and Haley.