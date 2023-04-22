Joyce Ann Eiler, 75 of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away on April 20,2023 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Joyce was born on September 5, 1947 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Andrew L. and Virginia M. Roberts Beverly. Besides her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Daniel J. Eiler, Sr and her son Eric Christopher Eiler.

Joyce enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her Hummingbirds. She loved her Florida vacations, being in the sun and sitting by a pool. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends.

She is survived by sons Daniel J. Eiler, Jr, his wife Maggie and Thomas A. Barrett, grandmother of Christopher Eiler, Danielle Eiler, Kevin Barrett, and Anastasia Bachorik and husband Chris, Liz Alva and Michelle Alva. Great grandmother of Arabella, she is also survived by her siblings: Doris Combs, Linda Guy and her husband Deane, June Abresch and her husband Joseph, and Andy Beverly and his wife Patsy.

The family will receive friends on Monday April 24, 2023 from 10 until the time of service 11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Interment will follow in Waters Memorial Cemetery. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad..