Firefighter Suffers Minor Injuries After Falling Through Floor of Apartment Fire in Waldorf

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at approximately 11:53 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the apartments located at 2225 Stream Vista Place in Waldorf, for a water flow alarm.

The first 911 call came from an alarm company reporting water flow alarms were sounding at the address given and shortly after, Charles County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting Apartment 303 was on fire with citizens attempting to evacuate the building.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 3-story garden style apartments with nothing evident. Upon further investigation, firefighters reported fire on the third floor and requested the working fire dispatch.

Firefighters reported sprinkler activation and reported the fire in the apartment and balcony was extinguished with crews checking for extensions in the attic.

At 12:09 a.m., a firefighter fell through the 3rd floor into the 2nd floor, they reportedly suffered minor injuries and was assisted out of the building.

Incident command requested police to respond priority due to two citizens on the third floor refusing to leave, with firefighters having to physically remove one occupant for their safety.

Crews operated on the scene for over one hour.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

