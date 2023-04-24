Two Injured with One Flown Out After Serious Two Vehicle Collision in La Plata

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Turkey Hill Road in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle off the roadway with occupants out of the vehicle and one vehicle in the roadway with the operator trapped.

Firefighters extricated the victims in under 20 minutes and requested a helicopter for one patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center. A second patient was transported to an area hospital.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

