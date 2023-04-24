Prince George’s County Police Investigating Three Seperate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday night in the town of Landover Hills. The deceased rider is 26-year-old Josue Delgado Delgado of Hyattsville.

On April 19, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers with the Landover Hills Police Department responded to the 6100 block of Annapolis Road for a crash involving a motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, struck the back of a car in the eastbound lanes of Annapolis Road. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal crashes that occur within the town of Landover Hills.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Please refer to case number PP23041900002281.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Thursday afternoon. The deceased rider is 57-year-old Reginald Thornes of Capitol Heights.

On April 20, 2023, at approximately 12:10 pm, officers responded to the 6400 block of Central Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed Thornes, who was riding a motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue when he collided with a pedestrian who was crossing Central Avenue. Thornes was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal crashes that occur within the town of Seat Pleasant.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23042000001181



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in the Town of Morningside. The deceased pedestrian is 77-year-old Sally McCoy of Suitland.

On April 20, 2023, at approximately 3:10 pm, officers responded to the 6500 block of Suitland Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a driver traveling southbound on Suitland Ro

ad struck McCoy in the roadway as she attempted to cross the street. McCoy was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal crashes that occur within the town of Morningside.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Please refer to case number 23-0023420.