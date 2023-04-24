Maryland Department of Agriculture to Host Deer Summit on Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Maryland Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, will host a Deer Summit on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401.

The summit will run from 10 am to 2 pm, with a light lunch sponsored by Horizon Farm Credit.

The State’s overpopulation of deer continues to have a major impact on rural Marylanders, whether through crop damage, Lyme disease or vehicle strikes. Stakeholders and experts will provide insight and solutions to this growing problem.

The event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required.

Presentations and panel discussions will be led by MDH, DNR, Maryland Farm Bureau, Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry, the University of Maryland, among others.

“As I have traveled throughout the State during my time as Secretary, it has become abundantly clear that deer have become a threat to Maryland agriculture and the state’s economy,” said MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks. “This is an opportunity to discuss issues, and work toward meaningful solutions.”

For more information and to register, please visit mda.maryland.gov.

