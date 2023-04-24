Spring Jewelry Trunk Show at the Calvert Marine Museum Set for April 28th to 30th!

If you are fan of jewelry, you won’t want to miss the Spring Jewelry Trunk Show at the Calvert Marine Museum Store – Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to see and try on pieces in-person that they might not have access to otherwise.

American designer, Mickey Lynn Jewelry, embraces authentic beauty by incorporating natural stones into handcrafted jewelry for everyday life.

Anatoli Jewelry, designed by a husband/wife team from the Greek Island of Crete, creates handmade, ethically sourced jewelry to inspire a love or art, history and architecture reflective of the colors of Greece.

Maine based Chart Metal Works captures your memories in each piece of their handcrafted, custom jewelry.

Transforming recycled bottles into beautiful jewelry, Smart Glass Jewelry creates simple, easy-to-wear, sea glass jewelry that everyone will love.

And new this year, Theresa Applegate specializes in sterling silver shark tooth jewelry for the perfect jewelry statement piece!

The Museum Store has operated for over forty years and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It offers a wide range of merchandise including home décor, jewelry, clothing, specialty food items, books, and toys that please all ages and tastes.

All sales of the Museum Store benefit the Calvert Marine Museum. Museum members save 10% off in the store every day and 20% off on the 20th of every month.

For more information, contact the Museum Store at 410-326-2750.

