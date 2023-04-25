Billingsley Elementary School Resource Officer Recovers Replica Firearm (Watergun) from Student

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., a school administrator at Billingsley Elementary School was alerted by students that another student was in possession of what appeared to be a gun.

The gun, which was determined to be a water gun, was recovered.

The school resource officer was notified and contacted the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services. The student faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be construed as weapons on school grounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0580.