Former Long-Term Substitute Teacher Charged with Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Solicitation, and Other Related Charges

In February 2023, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division were notified of inappropriate sexual contact between a long-term substitute teacher at General Smallwood Middle School and students at General Smallwood Middle School.

Upon notification, school administrators removed the teacher, Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, of Bryans Road, MD, from the school.

Through investigation, detectives identified numerous instances in which Fluellyn had inappropriate physical contact with students as well as inappropriate contact via social media and text messages.

On April 21, 2023, Fluellyn was indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury.

He was arrested and has been charged with 6 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 8 counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, 12 counts of displaying obscene matter to a minor, and 6 counts of 4th-degree sex offense.

On April 24, 2023 a judge ordered Fluellyn to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Fluellyn was employed with the Charles County Public Schools during the 2022 / 2023 school year and also worked as a substitute teacher for one day at Matthew Henson Middle School in December 2022.

There are no allegations from students at that school. Detectives are asking parents to talk with their children about any inappropriate contact or messaging between Fluellyn and students and to call Detective J. Smith at 301-609-6479 if they have additional information.

The investigation is ongoing

